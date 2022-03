Been there for 2 months and I went to a government hospital where I was diagnosed of External Hordeleum (Chalazion)

I was referred to another Government Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for the surgery.

I just want to know the probable cost of the surgery

And how risky it is! Thank you

P.S – it dosent bother me at all, aside from the bulge

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...