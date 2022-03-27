Do You Know That Judgment Day Is Coming?

Matthew 10:14-15 (KJV)

And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet.

Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city.

The way people are behaving, it’s as if they don’t know or have forgotten that a day is coming when we’d all give account of ourselves and the lives we lived on Earth before God.

Romans 14:12

So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.

Many are living their lives as though everything would end here on this Earth and there wouldn’t be any repercussions for our actions?

Well just in case they didn’t know, everyone of us shall be rewarded on the day of judgment according to our own works.

Matthew 16:27 (KJV)

For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works.

So on that day, those of us whose works were evil, would be rewarded with a place in the fire of hell to spend all of eternity with the devil.

While the righteous whose works were righteousness shall be rewarded with a place in heaven, the Kingdom of God, to live with Him forever.

Matthew 13:41-43 (KJV)

The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity;

And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.

So do not say you weren’t warned, and that day suddenly comes upon you unawares, because a day of judgment is surely coming where we all shall stand before the Judge of all the Earth to give an account of ourselves.

God bless

