Wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo is currently attending plenary as the House of Representatives commences the Constitution Amendment.

The lawmakers had screamed “no” when a motion to admit Mrs Osinbajo into the chamber to witness proceedings was raised.

Subsequently, the matter was put to vote and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, ruled to allow her into the chamber.

Last week, the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, was admitted into the chamber when the constitution amendment bills were laid.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/03/01/dolapo-osinbajo-attends-reps-plenary-on-constitution-amendment/

