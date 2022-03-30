Dr Chinelo’s Death: Nigerians Mock Abolore (Pictures)

Angry Nigerians have taken to Twitter to blast Abolore over his insensitive reply to Chinelo’s tweet, asking Nigerians to pray for her.

Mr Abolore, who mistook her tweet for clout chasing, sarcastically asked ‘are you dead now?’.. It sounded funny at the time as other ‘thomases’ made fun of it.

However, that sarcasm became his tragedy. Chinelo was right after all. And to make matters worse, she was declared dead few hours later. And his comic reply immediately assumed a tragic meaning. Mr Abolore, a comedian hours ago, is now a ruthless psychopath.

His psychopathic reply has been gathering negative reactions since the sad news broke out, with many calling for his arrest. Others want him sacked. Some even went as far as printing and circulating his obituary picture.

