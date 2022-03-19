Dr. Maduka Hails His Brother, Igwe Barr. Kenneth Maduka On His Birthday (Photos)

Dr. Maduka, Traditional Rulers, Umuchukwu Indigenes Congratulate Igwe Barr. Kenneth Maduka On Birthday

Philanthropist and globally respected medical doctor, Godwin Maduka has joined sons and daughters of Umuchukwu Kingdom to congratulated his brother, His Royal Highness Igwe Barr. Kenneth Maduka, Nnanyereugo 2 of Umuchukwu ancient Kingdom, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State on his birthday.

He described the Traditional Ruler as a peaceful and kind leader who has treated with utmost seriousness the welfare and development of his subjects.

In a felicitation message made available to our correspondent on Saturday, Dr. Godwin Maduka said as someone he grew up with, Igwe Barr. Kenneth Maduka has consistently demonstrated leadership and effective managerial skills, noting that it did not come to him as a surprise that he emerged the Traditional Ruler of Umuchukwu kingdom.

Also, other leaders and Traditional Rulers in Orumba and beyond have also felicitated with Igwe Barr. Kenneth Maduka as he marks birthday.

They commended him for being a champion of youth empowerment and skills acquisition programme which they said had assisted in reducing youth restiveness, insecurity and ensuring that young people in the community are meaningfully engaged.

Indigenes of the kingdom are also not left out in the floodgates of felicitation that have trailed the birthday celebration of the Traditional Ruler.

Indigenes of the kingdom under the aegis of Umuchukwu Youth Association led by Nwele Emmanuel Nnaemeka in a congratulatory message on Saturday said Igwe Barr. Kenneth Maduka, popularly known as Igwe Digital has demonstrated love and effective leadership for indigenes of the kingdom.

According to the group, since his coronation in 2019, the young Royal Father has ensured that there is peaceful co-existence among the people as well as hail him for his capacity to ensure that communal disagreements are resolved timely in a roundtable discussion without rancour.

They collectively prayed God to continue to give him wisdom and encouragement to provide leadership and preside over a peaceful Umuchukwu kingdom.

They also prayed God to give him long life and prosperity.

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2022/03/dr-maduka-traditional-rulers-umuchukwu.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...