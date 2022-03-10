Drama As Nigerian VIO Officer Cries For Help As Driver Fights For His Car Key (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNqXDK0sif0

Here is video of a motorist dragging and pushing a Vehicle Inspection Officer in other to get his key back while the officer cries for help but unfortunately, no help was found.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: