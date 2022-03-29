DSS Had Knowledge Of An Impending Attack On MKO Abiola Stadium – David Hundeyin

As shared by popular journalist, David Hundeyin;

Apparently the DSS had knowledge of an impending terror attack on the MKO Abiola stadium during the game and all they did was write a memo pinning it on IPOB (their usual punching bags) in advance, and they WENT AHEAD WITH THE GAME.

Buhari didn’t attend the game did he?

Nigeria’s government and security establishment deserve nothing but the very worst things life has to offer.

These guys are subhuman!



https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1508897828202074119?t=lVkSGK5wDyYzz-KfWL-RrQ&s=08

