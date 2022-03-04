Dutch Football Legend, Clarence Seedorf Converts To Islam (Pictures)

I’m very happy to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world, he says

Dubai: Clarence Seedorf, the legendary Dutch football star, has announced that he has converted to Islam.

The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder made the announcement on social media today. In an Instagram post he wrote, “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”

Seedorf is the only player in UEFA Champions League history to have won the Champions League with three different clubs. It is a feat the likes of Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo are yet to achieve.

He added, “I’m very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable [wife] Sophia [Makramati] who has taught me more in depth the meaning of Islam. I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”

Strength and pace

The hardworking and versatile player, who was gifted with strength and pace, represented the national team 87 times and played in three UEFA European Football Championships (1996, 2000, 2004) and the 1998 FIFA World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the latter three tournaments.

He was often seen as a spiritual, intelligent and articulate figure in football what with his ability to speak six different languages.

His wife Sophia wrote on Instagram, “I’m very happy and proud to be part of this special and beautiful moment of my love @clarenceseedorf joining the Muslim family. Welcome and may you continue to be blessed and inspire the world. Love you.”



https://gulfnews.com/sport/football/dutch-football-legend-clarence-seedorf-converts-to-islam-1.86194699

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...