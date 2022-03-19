E Choke: Between A Twitter User & Borussia Dortmund Who Used Davido’s Slang (Pix)

As seen on Twitter:

@BlackYellow: E choke @davido

@ambassadorromeo: Pls “E choke” is a Ghanaian song sung by S3FA…. It has nothing to do with @davido !!!!!!!!!

https://twitter.com/blackyellow/status/1504895371801243650?s=21

