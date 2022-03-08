EA To Remove All Russian Clubs & The National Team From FIFA 22

EA Sports announces it will remove all Russian clubs and the national team from FIFA 22

The consequences of the war between Ukraine and Russia are not only felt among the countries involved. The video game industry has mobilized to show its support for the Ukrainian people by making massive donations to ensure their safety.

One of the most important movements in the world of sports occurred with the expulsion of Russia from the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The blow to the Russian sports establishments has been hard in all disciplines and now Electronic Arts is added with its sports titles.

This Wednesday EA Sports announced that it will remove the Russian National Team and all Russian clubs from FIFA. This measure will be enforced in all FIFA products, including FIFA Mobile, FIFA 22 and FIFA Online.

FIFA was not the only EA Sports game franchise to undergo changes regarding the measures taken by the company. NHL 2022 also reported that teams from Russia and Belarus will be removed from the game, along with their national teams. This decision is related to the fact that the IIHF recently announced the suspension of teams from these countries in all their competitions.



https://twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/status/1499057030857777154/photo/1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...