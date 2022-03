There was mild drama on Thursday during the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as Governor when Willie Obiano’s wife Ebelechukwu and Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a fight.

Obiano’s wife confronted Bianca, accusing her of not wanting the husband to be Governor while calling her a bitch.

In retaliation, Mrs Ojukwu stood up and slapped her leading to a fight.

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-obianos-wife-biance-ojukwu-fight-dirty-at-soludos-inauguration/

