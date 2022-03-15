Ebonyi Assembly Declares Three PDP Members’ Seats Vacant

Ebonyi House of Assembly has declared the seats of three members elected under the People Democratic Party (PDP) vacant.

This followed a letter of resignation purportedly written by the three lawmakers.

The three lawmakers are Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North); Franca Okpo Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi West).

The three lawmakers and their PDP colleagues were not at the sitting.

Fifteen All Progressive Party (APC) lawmakers however attended the sitting.

Speaker Francis Nwifuru read the letters on the floor of the House after which he declared the seats of the three lawmakers vacant.

He also ordered the clerk to write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify the electoral body of the development and the need to conduct fresh elections in the affected constituencies.

