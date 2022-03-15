Ebonyi: PDP, Lawmakers Deny Resignation Claims

Previous Thread;

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform the general public to disregard the concocted information circulating on social media that the seat of the three PDP Ebonyi State House of Assembly members: Hon

Victor Aleke, Hon Mrs Franca Okpo and Hon Okechukwu Ali were declared vacant.

Recall on 8th March 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in a declaratory judgement sacked the Ebonyi State Speaker and 15 Lawmakers for defecting to APC and that judgement still stands.

All this actions of the sacked members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Members are total abuse to the rule of law and contempt of Court Judgement which is tantamount to arrest.

Ndi Ebonyi should disregard such information as it holds no water and it cannot stand.

We hereby urge all constituents of these members whose seats were purported declared vacant to remain calm and peaceful as the court pronouncement that sacked the 16 Ebonyi State House of Assembly members still stands until they get stay of execution or get favourable judgement from the appellate court.

For your information, as it stand now, Ebonyi State House of Assembly Members are made of

1. Hon Chris Usulor

2. Hon Victor Aleke

3. Hon Chidi Ejem

4. Hon Engr. Humphrey Nwuruku

5. Hon Dr. Oliver Osi

6. Hon Mrs Franka Okpo

7. Hon Okechukwu Ali

8. Hon Mrs Lilian Ezulor

Presently, These are the members of the state House of Assembly until court of competent jurisdiction says otherwise or fresh elections conducted after 90 days according to Justice Inya Ekpom Declaratory Judgment.

Signed

Hon Chief Victor Aleke

Member Ebonyi State House of Assembly

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158686552623595&id=607673594

RESIGNATION SAGA!

My attention has been drawn to the purported rumors from Fake news mongers that Hon. Victor Aleke Umoke EBHA, Ebonyi North West Constituency resigned from his office.

It is nothing but lies from the pit of hell.

Know this and know peace!

“Sacked 15 legislators are reportedly convening an “illegal” seating, allegedly, to “declare vacant” the seats of all PDP members of the House so that no member remains in case they lose out at appeal.”

It should be noted that until the lawmakers secure a stay of execution, any action purportedly taken by them is illegal and of no effect. Indeed it will be a brazen contempt of court for the speaker and his colleagues to convene the House and attempt to carry out any legislative function.

The law said they are no longer Members of the House of Assembly, Ebonyi state.

I here by charge you to take note of the above developing stories and not to be deceived by any propaganda that will follow them.

The truth remains that INEC is being awaited to make public it’s decision on the two FHC Abuja judgement; which have been served on them since Friday March 11, 2022.

Hon. Victor Aleke is still the Member of Ebonyi state House of Assembly and will never be distracted by the resignation rumors…

Okpokwu Uchechukwu Anthony

Is the media assistant to the Honorable Member on Media and Publicity.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=264669889195467&id=100069573742126

About David Umahi Ouster:

Below are the things you need to know about the situation of things concerning the retirement of David Umahi as governor of Ebonyi State:

1. A piece of report peddled on Facebook by the Ebonyi APC social media apologists stating that the spokesman of INEC, Barr Festus Okoye said that Engr David Umahi remains governor of Ebonyi State is not only false, but a ploy to console the wearying members of the APC in Ebonyi State whose breadwinner was ousted from office by the Abuja’s Federal High Court recently.

2. What Festus Okoye said while fielding questions from Channels TV interviewer at the weekend was that the INEC was yet to receive the CTC of the court’s ruling, but there’s a heap of documents that arrived the INEC headquarters on Friday. And that if the CTC was part of the documents, he wouldn’t know because the package hadn’t been unveiled.

3. The Federal High Court actually forwarded the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the ruling to the INEC on Friday to study. So, Festus Okoye was right saying that INEC hadn’t received it while on air. The document was actually received by INEC and it’s opened yesterday, Monday since Saturdays and Sundays aren’t working days. INEC is to study it and act accordingly.

4. PDP is currently holding the National Caucus Meeting of the party in Abuja in attendance of which are PDP Governors, BoT and others. It’s expected that at the end of the meeting INEC will be talked to to expedite action in its review of the judgement document and give certificate of return to PDP in Ebonyi State.

5. Hearing that the 8 PDP members of the Ebonyi State House would be meeting tomorrow in Abakaliki to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker as the Federal High Court also ousted other 16 members of the House, the now removed members gathered somewhere in Abakaliki and purported declaration of the seats of 3 members of the PDP lawmakers vacant. According to the rumour, those they vacated are Mrs Franca Okpo, Hon. Okechukwu Ali and Hon. Victor Aleke.

6. Recall that these other 16 members removed by the court in a video at a meeting superintended by the former Speaker, Francis Nwifuru accepted the ruling of the court and said that they had appealled it, and that they had filed for a stay of execution. Up till now, no stay of execution has been obtained by them as to enable them retain their membership of the House.

7. To tell you that what they have done is nothing but a play by impulse which is nothing to write home about, they didn’t do it under camera, sign the document or make a press release about it. They knew that if they did so, it would amount to court contempt and that could be used against them at the Appellate court. So, no one should be bothered about that academic exercise.

•Nwoba Chika Nwoba

Ebonyi PDP Publicity Secretary.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2065572486950338&id=100004928193845

