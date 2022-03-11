Ebonyi People Hold A 1-Million-Man Protest March In Solidarity With Umahi (Photos)

Ebonyians Hold A One Million-Man Protest Match In Solidarity With Governor Umahi (Photos)

~As Governor Umahi Restates Confidence In The Judiciary

Ebonyi youths from the thirteen Local Government Areas of the State on Wednesday thronged the Abakaliki Capital City marching through the streets registering dissatisfaction with Tuesday’s Federal High Court Judgement which purportedly sacked the Governor and Deputy from office, IGBERETV reports.

The youths numbering over one million marched with various inscriptions demonstrating solidarity to the governance of Governor Umahi in the State.

Governor Umahi who was notified of the protest quickly rushed to Udensi roundabout to address the protesters to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

Addressing the youths, Governor Umahi thanked them for the unprecedented show of love and solidarity and urged them to remain calm as he seeks redress in the Court of Appeal.

“Do not be angry about the judgment, say thank you to PDP, it is a joke that has been carried very far and today we say to PDP enough is enough in Ebonyi State.

“Let me tell Unwuekumaenyi, nobody is going to steal your mandate, the North has done eight years, the Central has done eight years, the South is about doing eight years after that it will revert to Unwuekumaenyi, Unwuekumaenyi should be very wise, I am a man of justice, I will not allow another man from the South to come and take your position.

“I don’t want you to go against the Law, I want to thank Nigerians, I want to thank Ebonyi people.

“I want to tell you two things, one is to be very peaceful, number two is to assure you that we still have very serious confidence in the Judiciary.

“The blame is not to the Judge, the blame is to the PDP lawyers who misled the Judge and I am using the opportunity to let Nigerians know that nobody castigated the Judge, I said we will obey the Judgement of Ebonyi State, we will appeal the Judgement of Abuja, I did not say we will disobey otherwise we will not appeal, we have filled stay of execution and we have appealed at Court of Appeal Enugu and Court of Appeal Abuja, so we are still your Governor and Deputy Governor.

“So there is nothing to fear, go about your businesses peaceful, let me assure the NBA Chairman that he is a perfect gentleman and that we will never insult the Judiciary and we have confidence in the Judiciary and I know they will do the right thing.”

He commended the All Progressives Congress, APC for their solidarity and maintained that there was no division in the Party as insinuated by the opposition elements.

“Let me tell you there is no division in APC, if there is any change it will be notified, for now, there is none, for now, let me assure you that there is no PDP in Ebonyi State, there can be PDP in Abuja but not in this State.”

Governor Umahi while announcing that he has secured a stay of execution to quash the infamous Federal High Court Judgement, also maintained that an appeal to that effect has been filled in Enugu and Abuja Courts of Appeal.



https://igberetvnews.com/1416350/ebonyians-hold-one-million-man-protest-match-solidarity-governor-umahi-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...