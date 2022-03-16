EFCC Arraigns Female Banker for 452 Million Naira Fraud

The Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, today March 16, 2022, arraigned one Judith Nneka Nwagwu, a staff of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), before Justice D.A Onyefulu of the Anambra State High Court sitting in Onitsha on a seven count charge bordering on forgery and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N452,047,000.

Judith is alleged to have fraudulently obtained N192,000,000 (One Hundred and Ninety Million Naira) from a complainant whom she was his account officer, on the pretext that the bank had $400,000 for sale at the rate of N480 per Dollar. Her employers also petitioned the Commission alleging that the defendant forged two fixed deposit certificates and fraudulently obtained the total sum of N260,047.000 ( Two Hundred and Sixty Million, Forty-Seven Thousand naira)Million from a customer under the guise of fixing the money for him.

