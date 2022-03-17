EFCC Captures Popular Pastor On FBI Wanted List In Owerri (Photos)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested a notorious fraudster on the Wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Kelechi Vitalis Anozie.

Anozie was masquerading as a pastor in Owerri, Imo state. A statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA signed by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspect was arrested alongside four others.

“Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, a suspect on the watch list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.”

“He was arrested on March 10, 2022, following credible intelligence linking him to alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.”

“Anozie and four other suspects: Valentine Iro, Ekene Ekechukwu (alias Ogedi Power), Bright Azubuike (alias Bright Bauer Azubuike) and Ifeanyi Junior, are alleged to have defrauded one F.F who lives in Illinois, United States, the sum of $135,800 US Dollars and another $47,000.”

“Anozie is the Founder of Praying City Church located in Owerri, Imo State.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-efcc-captures-popular-pastor-on-fbi-wanted-list-in-owerri-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...