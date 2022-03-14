EFCC Invasion: Court Awards Abia Journalist, Norah Okafor N3.5m Compensation

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State on Monday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to pay the sum of N3.5m to journalist, Norah Okafor for illegally invading her privacy in the dead of the night on 23rd September, 2021.

The court presided over by Justice Thomas C Johnson also ordered the anti-graft agency to tender apology in two national dailies to the victim.

ABN TV reports that operatives of the EFCC had on 23rd September, 2021 invaded the journalist’s home in Umuahia, destroying peremeter fencing, doors and other personal belongings.

The officials were said to be on a sting operation in search of suspected internet fraudsters but in a wrong address.

Okafor told the court that she was traumatized and humiliated by the incident.

