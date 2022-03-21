POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has meted out punishment on one of its officers responsible for recording and leaking a video of Ex-Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano in custody.

Obiano trended on social media on Sunday after a video footage of him clad in shirts and shorts in an EFCC detention facility emerged online.

Below is a statement from the commission sent to POLITICS NIGERIA on Monday, signed by its head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the custody of the Commission.”

“The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.”

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-efcc-punishes-officer-behind-leaked-video-of-willie-obiano/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...