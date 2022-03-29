EFCC To Appeal Turaki, Others’ Acquittal

EFCC set to appeal Turaki, others’ acquittal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it will approach the Court of Appeal to contest the verdict of the Abuja Federal High Court quashing the 16 counts bordering on corruption and money laundering to the tune of N715million levelled against the former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Taminu Turaki (SAN) and three Others.

This was revealed in an official statement signed by the commission on Monday night.

The PUNCH earlier reported that in a ruling delivered on Monday, March 28, Justice Inyang Ekwo had upheld a no-case submission by the defendants.

The Judge held that it was unnecessary to ask the defendants to enter their defence, describing the evidence presented by the prosecution witnesses as “tainted”.

He also stated that the fact that the prosecution did not honour the Attorney General’s request for information regarding the case file, already discredited the charge.

However, the commission says the trial judge erred in dismissing the testimonies of all twelve prosecution witnesses and has thus resolved to file a notice of appeal at the appellate court – to set aside Justice Ekwo’s ruling.

The EFCC, in the disputed case, had alleged that the ex-minister used two companies: Samtee Essentials Limited, and Pasco Investment Limited – to perpetrate fraud while he was serving as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and during his stint as a supervisory minister under the Ministry of Labour.

Turaki presided over the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015 and served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015 in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration

https://punchng.com/efcc-set-to-appeal-turaki-others-acquittal/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...