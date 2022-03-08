Eguavoen Craves For Moses Return To Super Eagles

Super Eagles interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen wants Victor Moses to return to the team, reports Completesports.com.

Moses retired from international football following the Super Eagles ouster from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

There have been several efforts to make the winger rescind his decision, but he has remain adamant on his decision not to play for the three-time African champions.

“Even Victor Moses. I will break the news. We want the best for the country. Victor Moses is someone I also adore and I’ve been looking for ways to get him into the team,” Eguavoen told journalists on Monday.

“We have spoken but he’s not part of this game but hopefully as time goes on because we want the best.

“Whether we like it or not, I think Victor Moses will bring some value. But right now he’s playing in that region (Russia), so that one is settled.”



