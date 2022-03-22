Ehi Peter: Missing Girl In Abuja (Photo)

Ehi Peter has been missing for almost a week now, please if you see her anywhere in Abuja, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact Mr theophilus on 0813 468 4251.. thanks!

Please admin pardon me if I post in the wrong section..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...