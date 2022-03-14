Eko Electricity Apologises As National Grid Collapses

Dear esteemed customer, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience as we will keep you updated on the situation.
Thank you for your understanding.
