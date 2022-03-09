El-Rufai: Only Buhari Can Convince Me Run For Presidency Or Be A Running Mate

Governor Nasir El-Ruffai of Kaduna State has said that he would only run for the 2023 presidency either as a presidential aspirant or a running mate to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi if President Muhammadu Buhari insists.

El-Rufai insisted that he has no intention to run for presidency or be a running mate to Amaechi as being rumoured on social media.

Speaking on Channel Television’s Politics Today, the Kaduna State Governor said he is tired and needs to rest and has no intention of coming back to politics after leaving office next year.

He said Amaechi was free to run for the presidency but maintained that President Buhari is the only one who can convince him to join the race.

“I’ve said over and over that I’m not a contestant for any office. I’m not aspiring for anything. If Governor Rotimi Amaechi is interested in running for any office, he has the right to do so. But I’m not running for anything and I’m not going to be on his ticket,” he said.

Asked if he would maintain this stand if President Buhari asks him to run for the President or be Amaechi’s running mate, he added, “That would be a different conversation. I’ll explain to him why I don’t think it’s a good idea but of course, if he insists, I will. But I’m tired .

“I’m physically tired because I do take my work seriously. The last eight years, I’ve worked myself flat out and I’m not young anymore.

“I’ll be 63 next year. So I prefer to look at other options to contribute to the development of my country but of course I didn’t want to run for Governor but the President insisted so if he insists that I do something I have so much regard for him and his judgement that I’ll do it even reluctantly.”



