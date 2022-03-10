“El-Rufai: The Self Appointed Spokesman Could Sell The North, APC For VP Ambition”

As the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues its internal wrangling ahead of the 2023 presidential election with its proposed national convention in a matter of days away, some party stakeholders have decided to speak on the power, ambition, and schemes behind the recent doctoring of the ruling party’s leadership but on the ground of anonymity.

Recall that after President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with APC governors on 22nd of February, Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, summoned reporters and announced that the party had agreed that the northern zone would have the positions the southern zone held before, revealing that the party has settled for “a zoning formulah for all the six geo-political zones.”

After the governor’s address to the media and the consequent widespread zoning rumor, some APC chieftains came out to question the eligibility of El-rufai to speak for the party knowing that he was not at any point vested responsibility of the party’s spokesman.

Again, speaking on Wednesday, March 9, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV., El-Rufai reaffirmed that the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 election is expected to come from the southern region of the country while dismissing the speculations that he will be the running mate to the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

From another angle, the Kaduna State governor hasn been named as the person, who pressured President Buhari to sign certain documents reportedly endorsing certain persons ahead of the APC convention billed for March 26th after successfully arguing the need to ensure the Fulani continue to have a hold on power via proxies, multiple sources told SaharaReporters [url]saharareporters.com/2022/03/05/how-kaduna-governor-el-rufai-‘tricked’-buhari-endorse-adamu-nnamani-others-key-apc[/url]

With the emerging realities, it is learnt that El-rufai seems to be behind the rancor in the APC as he pushes to become the next Vice President to a Southern presidency even though he has repeatedly denied. This is also in a selfish bid to keep the Fulanis in the corridors of power.

It is said that he has assumed the role of the spokesman for the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) as he continues media tours in convincing the public to accept his one-sided information on the party’s latest decisions ahead of its convention.

The party chieftains who spoke on the ground of anonymity revealed that APC would throw its presidency ticket open to every eligible member of the party as no zoning formula is currently recognized by the Constitution of the party. Multiple sources said that El-rufai should be ignored, noting that he is running after a greedy and selfish agenda that is bound to fail.

https://thetrumpetng.com/el-rufai-the-self-appointed-spokesman-could-sell-the-north-and-apc-for-his-vp-ambition/

