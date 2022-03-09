Electoral Act 2022: What Are The Fates Of Govt Appointees Who Are Yet To Resign?

According to the section 84(10) of the new Electoral act recently signed into law, act which any government appointee interested in contesting or voting for any candidate in Party primaries must resign their positions 3 months ahead of such primary elections.

Now according to the recently released INEC time table. Political partiers have between April 4 to June 3, 2022 to conduct their primaries and ensure resolution of disputes from the exercise.

It means, going by the above provisions in the act and INEC time table, any government appointe who may be interested to participate in his or her party primaries and didnt resign by at least March 3rd, 2020 stands disqualified..

