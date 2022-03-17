Electoral Act: FG May Go To Court Over Rejected Buhari’s Request – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has hinted that the Federal Government may sue the National Assembly over Electoral Act.

He made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senate, last Wednesday, rejected a bill by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), seeking the amendment of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

Section 84 (12) prevents political office holders from contesting for election from the party primary level without resigning.

The Senators kicked against it and voted no when put to voice votes by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Malami said, “National Assembly has taken a position, and if the government is in any way of the opinion that there are certain conflicts associated with the constitution, in terms of breaching the provisions of the constitution relating to law-making, the government has a lot of options to consider and exploit.

“One of the options is to request or demand the National Assembly to consider; the other option, if the government feels strongly about it, it may consider the judicial option which is equally available and open to all.

“And then, the third option is to look at the law within the context and spirit of the law to see what it can do; and all these options are on table.

“No position has been conclusively taken on the part of the government; the government is reviewing; the government is looking and the government will come up with a position at the appropriate time if the need for further action is required; if there is no need for such action, the government will take as presented.’’

He said, however, that no position had been taken by the executive on what needed to be done on the issue in respect to the stance of the National Assembly.

https://punchng.com/electoral-act-fg-may-go-to-court-over-rejected-buharis-request-says-malami/

