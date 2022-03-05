The Emir of Katsina, Alh. Abdulmumini Kabir, has indicated his support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency ambition.

He disclosed this while receiving a high-powered delegation of the Arewa Organizations Movement in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition that paid a courtesy visit to his palace on Friday evening in Katsina.

The Emir said that Tinubu is a competent person that would deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According him, “Tinubu is a material that has the capacity to salvage Nigerians from their present economic, social, and security predicaments.

“I know Asiwaju several years ago as he has closed affinity with my late father, the Emir of Katsina, Alh Muhammad Kabir Usman.”

“We consider Tinubu as a Katsina indigene as we have a long-standing relationship with him.

“We are hundred percent in support of him,” he said.

The Emir called on other Nigerians to support him considering his wealth of experience in administration.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, former National Assembly Member, Senator Abu Ibrahim had told the Emir that they were going round to canvass for the support of Nigerians to give chance to their friend and mentor.

Abu Ibrahim pledged that Senator Tinubu will solve the nation’s problems while in office if given the chance.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/2023-emir-of-katsina-declares-support-for-tinubu/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

