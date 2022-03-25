English Woman Nearly Bites Off Man’s Joystick As He Tried To Rape Her

A woman who tried to fight off a rapist by biting his penis has been commended for her “bravery and strength” after the intruder stormed into her home.

The victim clenched her teeth onto the penis of Brian Brough as he forced her to conduct a sex act at the property in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The 60-year-old was left suffering from multiple bone fractures to her face after she was repeatedly raped and beaten up late at night on March 19 last year.

She managed to escape to a neighbour’s house and was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw, missing teeth, black eyes, a broken nose and internal injuries.

It was reported that Brough, 36, gained access into her home after he knocked on her front door under the false pretence of being her neighbour’s friend.

Mark Kellet, prosecuting, described the ordeal and said: “Although she had never met the defendant before, as her neighbour’s name matched what he said, she opened the door and he came into the house asking to use the toilet.

“She went into the front room but was followed by the defendant and as she sat on the sofa he sat next to her and put his arm around her.

“He told her that he was a male escort and took his penis out, saying: ‘Look, this is what I do.’

“She told him that she was not interested, but he grabbed her head and forced it onto his penis.

“In response, she bit the defendant’s penis which prompted him to hit her in the face.”

Mr Kellet went on to say that Brough grabbed the victim by her hair and “dragged” her into the bedroom – she recalls coming in and out of consciousness.

It was reported that Brough fled the scene with two stolen Samsung phones, bank cards, a Fitbit, alcohol and more.

The victim was taken to a rape crisis centre where medics identified a sample of Brough’s DNA. He was later arrested at Wigan market.

During his rape trial in November, Brough denied wrongdoing, turned down legal representation and refused to appear in court.

Brough was jailed for 18 years with an extended licence period of four years at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester.

He will have to serve a minimum of 12 years and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

