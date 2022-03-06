Enugu 2023: Call For Onoh To Join Enugu Governorship Race Thickens

Douglas MacArthur was an American military leader who served as General of the Army for the United States, as well as a Field Marshal to the Philippine Army once, said that “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent”

The above quotes informed the reason why thousands of voters in Enugu state are rooting for the brilliant entrepreneur, a hybrid technocrat of world standard, Dr Josef Umuunakwe Onoh to replace the current governor of the state, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whose tenure will end in 2023.

Like one observer pointed out, “the ability to step into the shoes of another person, aiming to understand their feelings and perspectives, and to use that understanding to guide our actions towards the development of the country,” Dr Josef Umuunakwe Onoh is the right man for the state. He has the solution to the problems of the state. Even though he was born with a silver spoon, still he is in touch with the realities of life, making him the most outstanding among the whole contenders. His brilliant ideas and determination for the development of the younger generation and the development of the Enugu states remain a source of pride.

It is often said that the ability not to be closed off to new ideas or challenges to established norms is what sets apart an open-minded leader from others. A person who can look at the best lessons of the past and current while being open to the ideas of the future has the best opportunity to create success in themselves, in people and in anything they lay their hands on.

Dr Josef Umuunakwe Onoh possesses the right mental fitness required to transform the state into a better place. For him, expectations must never be undermined and promises must be kept and there is no single doubt whatsoever that he will not keep to his words because being able to change with the times flexible when needed and decisive when required is a rare leadership quality possessed in abundance by Dr Onoh whose father made the modern Enugu state possible.

Like his father who was also a one time governor of the state, Dr Josef Umuunakwe Onoh is a man of great vision. His innovative mindset and brilliant ideas stand next to none and are a source of strength and inspiration to many young people in the state and beyond.

It will be interesting to know that Dr Onoh was a former member of the state house of Assembly and currently the Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), and the records of his outstanding achievements are there and till today he remains the most equipped candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state. This is owing to his brilliant ideas and simple solutions for the many protracted challenges, ranging from insecurity, high unemployment rate, revenue generation and indigenous science and technology, including harnessing the huge talents of our young ones.

So the good people of Enugu state especially key players in the state are seriously rooting for the brilliant son of the former governor and of the founders of the modern Enugu state including the old Anambra State, to join the race for the governorship election in the state and the people’s prayer now is for him to answer the call to join the race as it is certain that he will clinch the tickets not only because of his family background or coming from the Enugu east Zone whose turn is to produce the next governor of the state but because of his great vision for the state, strong political will and intellectual sagacity.

With him, Enugu state will not only be placed in the right hand of God, but will be safer, developed and viable for industrial growth and human potential development.

Chief Adonys Igwe, JP, is the Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Enugu State

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/call-for-onoh-to-join-enugu-governorship-race-thickens/

