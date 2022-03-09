EPL: Arsenal Could Miss Out On Champions League Even If They Finish In Top Four

Arsenal could miss out on Champions League football next season even if they finish in the top four.

The Gunners’ 3-2 victory over Watford last weekend was their third successive win in the league, improving their chances of finishing behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now in fourth position and one point clear of Manchester United, having played three games fewer.

However, if United win the Champions League and West Ham win the Europa League and neither finish in the top four, then only teams that finish in England’s top three would qualify for the Champions League.

This is due to a change in UEFA regulations enforced in 2013, which states no more than five teams from the same league can compete in Europe’s elite competition.



