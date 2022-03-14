Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has given reasons critics should never doubt teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo again.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Man United as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a Premier League tie on Saturday.

His three goals against Tottenham means he clinched yet another record, surpassing Austrian-Czech’s Josef Bican in the FIFA record books on 805 professional career goals.

The Portugal captain established himself as the highest goalscorer in the history of football as he now has a total of 807 career goals to his name.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had his doubters in recent times but Matic believes that critics were foolish to ever doubt a player of Ronaldo’s caliber, adding that he has been on the top level for 20 years.

“I think that every day he shows that he’s a great professional, a good example for young players, the things that happen to him he deserves 100%,” Matic told MUTV.

“After more than 800 goals, nobody should doubt him.

“He’s 20 years on the top level, 20 years the best player, nobody did that in the history of football.”



Source: https://onemic9ja.com/sports/epl-why-critics-should-never-doubt-cristiano-ronaldo-again-matic-n226/

