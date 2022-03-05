Erelu Okin: Fuel Shared As Souvenir At Chidima Ogbulu’s Installation Party (Pics)

Erelu Okin: Fuel Shared As Souvenir At Chidima Ogbulu’s Installation Party (Photos, Video)
The Installation Ceremony of Chief Dr Pearl Chidima Ogbulu as Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta was held on 4th March, 2022, IGBERETV reports.
Fuel was shared as souvenir to guests at the installation ceremony.
Reacting to the video, City People Magazine wrote;
“Celebrant shear fuel as souvenir ,if you think you have seen it all Yoruba owambe will shock you”
