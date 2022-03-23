‘Ever Since I Bought A Mercedes Benz, It’s Been From One Trouble To Another’

I’ll be 25 this year. I got my first Mercedes c300, around last month. But I’m not a guy who likes making noise, however this issue has become serious to me At first it was nice as I needed a car just to cruise. Since I work from home, however it has turned to serious billing from Police officers. Dem no dey ask me of my particulars again, the way they worship me, even young boys clear roads for me hoping that I dash them money. I actually don’t like the attention this car is giving me. I’m not a womaniser, still single pursuing that bag, but if I get a good woman here I can take her.

Guys, how else can I avoid getting all this attention in this old outdated Mercedes Benz of mine.

