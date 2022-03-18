Ex-Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano Still In EFCC Custody, Moved To Abuja

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied reports that a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has been released.

It was widely reported on Friday morning that Obiano who was arrested by the anti-graft agency last night was released after interrogation.

However, POLITICS NIGERIA discovered this to be false. Speaking to our correspondent on Friday Morning, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed that the former governor was still in their custody.

“He has not been released. its fake news. He is in our custody and is being moved to Abuja”, he disclosed.

Obiano was arrested a few hours after handing over to the new state governor, Charles Soludo. He was intercepted at the Murtala Mohammed airport in Lagos on his way to Texas, USA around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

A Reliable Source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that Obiano is being investigated for fraud and embezzlement of public funds.



