Ex Governor Obiano’s Achievements In All Sectors During His Tenure (Pictures)

Former governor of Anambra state Willie Obiano is one of the leading performing governors in Nigeria before his tenure ended on 17th March, under Obiano Anambra ranked lowest in poverty index and lowest on unemployment, on fiscal performance Anambra ranked 3rd, 4th largest economy in Nigeria after Lagos, Rivers and Abuja, Anambra is one of the leading state in education, health sector.

Former governor Obiano performed credibly well in agriculture sector under Obiano, three mega rice milling plants Coscharies, Stine rice mill, Josan rice mill were established in different parts of Anambra, under Obiano the biggest poultry farm in eastern region Eastern Plains Integrated Farms Limited was established at Igbariam, Chelsea farm, Ekcel farm and host of others.

In health sector Obiano built the only oxgyen production plant in southeast at COOUTH Awka, Obiano rebuilt Onitsha general hospital, equipped COOUTH and built many structures and today COOUTH is functioning 24 hrs everyday, Obiano rebuilt and equipped many general hospitals and health centers across the state.

Obiano constructed many roads and 17 bridges, the three iconic flyovers in Awka was built by Obiano, Obiano completed Onitsha shopping mall, and Agulu lake hotel, rebuilt 6 roundabouts across the state Borrowmeo roundabout, Zik’s roundabout, Amawobia roundabout, Ezeuzu roundabout, Ojukwu roundabout Nkpor and Agu Awka roundabout, beautification of Onitsha and Awka started by Obiano, light-up Anambra project was started and completed by Obiano, installation of streetlights across the state and traffic-light in major junctions across the state was done by Obiano.

Former gov Obiano completed MCC pedestal bridge started and completed Chisco pedestal bridge Onitsha, all the 181 communities in the state benefited from community choose your project, Obiano built 1,000-room hostels in 12 technical colleges across the state and also offered scholarships to over 300 students, many water projects, erosion control.

Former governor established Anambra shoe manufacturing market located at Nkwelle junction also collaborated with FG to establish shoe automated manufacturing plant also located at Nkwelle, built many many electricity substations in the state, the former governor established Court of Appeal in Awka, above all built 10,000 capacity international conference center in Awka, started and completed Anambra international and cargo airport under 18 months.

Obiano never owe civil servant, former governor witnessed three recession during his tenure unlike his predecessors, during recession Fg bailout many states to be able to pay workers Anambra was one of the states that didn’t ask for bailout from federal government, Anambra has been peaceful throughout his tenure not until before Anambra guber election opposition parties unleashed political unknown gun men just to paint his administration bad and declare state of emergency, there numerous he achieved under his tenure.

Pictures will do justice

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...