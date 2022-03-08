‘Ex-Prisoners Club’: Sehu Sani Welcomes Sunday Igboho

Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has welcomed Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, into ‘ex-prisoners club’ after the Yoruba Nation agitator was released on health grounds.

Sani also promised to travel to Lagos State to visit Igboho when he finally arrives in Nigeria.

DAILY POST had reported that the pioneer of Oduduwa Republic was released by the Government of the Republic of Benin on Monday after about 231 days in detention.

Mr Yomi Alliyu, a counsel to Igboho, said his client was released on health grounds.

Igboho has been in the custody of the Beninese Government since July 19, 2021.

Reacting, Sani, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, congratulated Igboho for his release.

He tweeted: “Congratulations for your release Mr Igboho. You are now our new member ,Ex-Prisoners Club, Prof Soyinka, Obj and Sule Lamido be the Elders….I go come greet you when I de go Lagos. Bye.”

