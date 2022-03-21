Expect EndSARS-Like Protest – PDP Warns Buhari Government

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari government that it may experience another nationwide protest in form of the End SARS.

The party said the protest may happen following the All Progressives Congress-led government’s inability to address the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The PDP noted that the fuel problem in the country has doubled the hardship already being by Nigerians under the President Buhari government.

The party said the government and the ruling party must not forget that there is a limit to what the citizens can bear, describing the current administration as arrogant, inhumane, unconcerned and insensitive.

This was contained in.a statement issued by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, where the main opposition also chided Buhari for what it called, his inability to address the many challenges facing the nation.

“Is it not an unpardonable dereliction of duty that while the nation is in turmoil and agonizing under a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities, President Muhammadu Buhari remains aloof and ‘absent’ as always?” The PDP wondered.

“The failure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his Presidency that ‘heavens will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worse.

“It is often said that when a government abdicates its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.”

The party berated Buhari for not showing empathy, competence and concern to the plight of Nigerians and as the country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice.

PDP pointed out that the frustration in the country is already building into a nationwide “restiveness that may result to the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester.”

The PDP noted that with all that is going on in Nigeria with the president clearly helpless as millions of businesses, employment and sources of livelihood have collapsed across the country, paving way for acute hardship and widespread social tension, Nigerians may occupy the streets again.

“Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 End SARS if not addressed immediately,” the party said.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...