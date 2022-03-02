FA Cup: Liverpool Vs Norwich 2 – 0 – (Live)

Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will return to the starting lineup, but Thiago Alcantara will miss out when Liverpool and Norwich City face off in the FA Cup.

Liverpool will hope to seal a safe passage through to the FA Cup quarter-finals when they play hosts to Norwich City at Anfield for the fifth round tie on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp does not have any new injury concern to deal with ahead of his side’s latest fixture.

Thiago Alcantara remains unavailable due to the hamstring injury he sustained while warming up ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea this past weekend. Apart from the Spanish international, Roberto Firmino is also expected to miss out again, although he is closing in on his return.

