FA Cup: Luton Town Vs Chelsea 2 – 1 – (Live)

Luton Town playing in the Premier League is surely not something that many of their supporters could have ever envisaged, but their playoff destiny is now in their own hands after a sparkling run of form in England’s second tier.

Taking on a Derby County side with a desperate need for points of their own at the other end of the table, Nathan Jones’s side struck through substitute Danny Hylton in the 67th minute for a slender 1-0 win – one which was enough to see them displace Sheffield United in sixth spot.

As a result, Luton prepare to host Chelsea having won each of their last three in the second tier, and despite coming up against giant-killers Cambridge United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Hatters were in no mood to suffer an upset as they strolled to a 3-0 win.

A 4-0 win over Harrogate Town in round three also contributed to Luton’s best run in the FA Cup since the 2012-13 season – when they were dumped out by Millwall at this stage – and not since the 1993-94 tournament have the second-tier outfit managed to progress further.

