FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

Jurgen Klopp faces a big selection call at right-back and a decision over how much to rotate as Liverpool visit Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds learned their Champions League quarter-final opponents on Friday, and two days later they will take on Forest in the last eight of the FA Cup.

With the League Cup already secured, Liverpool are in with a chance of silverware in three competitions, and though it was a low priority in previous seasons, English football’s premier domestic cup is in the sights this time around.

Having already overcome Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Norwich in the earlier rounds, Klopp’s side face off against an upwardly mobile Forest who have knocked Arsenal, Leicester and Huddersfield out so far.

It is, however, Championship opposition, and the manager should have faith in his squad players to come in and perform in such a tie.

But a two-week international break after the trip to the City Ground makes it a more interesting proposition when it comes to predicting Liverpool’s XI.

Team news

Trent injured – Forest vs. Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed a new injury blow, along with other concerns:

Trent Alexander-Arnold out with hamstring injury; to miss weeks

Mo Salah “felt his foot a bit” after Arsenal game

James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas could miss out again with illness

Alisson to start over Caoimhin Kelleher – “FA Cup is Ali”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Forest

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Keita; Minamino, Origi, Firmino

