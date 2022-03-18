FAAN Identifies Immigration Officers That Stole From A 14 Year Old Girl

On February 19th, 2020, the mother of a 14 year old girl took to Twitter to complain that Immigration officials at the airport took all the money that her daughter had.

Ratchet Rayne @Imoteda

My 14 year old daughter, FOURTEEN, is traveling by herself.

Immigration took ALL her money before they let her go. They took money from a fucking 14 year. Didn’t even leave her with 1kobo or 1 thousand naira so she can buy food while she waits.

How WICKED!!!!

@FAAN_Official

I am so angry. A child!!!!!!! Why are you stealing money from a child! And you took all of it and didn’t let her call her mother?!!!

Whoever was involved, you will die in penury! Your joy will turn to ashes! You will plant seeds and harvest thorns that will tear your flesh!

I am stunned at the wickedness. A child!!! A bloody child!!!!



https://twitter.com/Imoteda/status/1495134745671487493

The Immigration Service responded to her tweet.

Nigeria Immigration Service @nigimmigration

This’s sad.We advise that you send a petition to the acting Comptroller General of Immigration Service,Headquarters Abuja via nis.pro@immigration.gov.ng. You may also copy @FAAN_Official.

Kindly indicate the airline,wing, time&airport. It’ll be investigated, airports have cameras.



https://twitter.com/nigimmigration/status/1495306284119339011

However, the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) has now identified the Immigration officials, forced them to refund the amount stolen and banned them from working in any airport in Nigeria.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria @FAAN_Official

UPDATE: With respect to the case of a 14year old girl extorted by two Immigration officers at the Lagos Airport, FAAN’s Aviation Security team, after reviewing the CCTV footages was able to identify the culprits.

2. Consequently, the officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger. Their On Duty Cards were withdrawn permanently and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian Airports.

3. We would like to commend the mother of the child, who escalated the case and assisted immensely in the course of our investigation.



https://twitter.com/FAAN_Official/status/1504764096255774722

