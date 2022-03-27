Falconets Qualify For U20 World Cup In Costa Rica – (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6F_pFGPgxY

FT’ in Benin City| The Falconets have booked a spot at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022

Nigeria �� 4:1 Senegal (7:2 agg)
Sabastine 7′ 20′
Onyenezide (PK) 25′
Ndiaye (PK) 45′
Joy Jerry 89′

