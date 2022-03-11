Fasting Al-ayyam Al-beed During Sha’ban: Recommended Or Bidha?

Next week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are respectively Al-ayyam al-beed when it is recommended to fast. Since these days fall in Sha’aban this month, is it recommended to fast them? Is fasting them bidha? Below excerpt from IslamQA clears the misconception

Al-ayyam al-beed fasting: When?

it is mustahabb to fast three days each month , and it is best to fast al-ayyam al-beed, which are the 13th, 14th and 15th of the month.

It was narrated that Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) said: My close friend [the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)] advised me to do three things which I will not give up until I die: fasting three days of each month, praying Duha and going to sleep after Witr. (Narrated by al-Bukhari (1124); Muslim (721)

Al-Ayyam al-Beed fasting in Sha’ban: Permissible?

Perhaps the one who told you not to fast on those days in this month (Sha’ban) said that because he knew that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) forbade fasting in the latter part of Sha’ban.

In the answer to a question about making up missed Ramadan fasts in the second half of Sha’ban , we have explained that this prohibition applies to one who is starting to fast in the latter part of Sha’ban and does not have a prior habit of fasting.

But if a person starts to fast in the first half of Sha’baan and continues to fast in the latter half, or he has a prior habit of fasting, then there is nothing wrong with him fasting in the latter half of Sha’baan, such as one who has the habit of fasting three days each month, or fasting on Mondays and Thursdays.

Based on this, there is nothing wrong with you fasting three days in Sha’baan, even if some of those happen to be in the latter half of the month.

Fasting in Sha’ban: Recommended?

There is nothing wrong with fasting a great deal in Sha’ban , indeed that is Sunnah. The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) used to fast a great deal during this month.

It was narrated that ‘Aishah (may Allah be pleased with her) said: The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) used to fast until we thought he would not break his fast, and he used not to fast until we thought he would not fast. I never saw the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) fast a complete month except Ramadan and I never saw him fast more than in Sha’ban. (Narrated by al-Bukhari, 1868; Muslim, 1165)

Abu Salamah narrated that ‘Aishah (may Allah be pleased with her) said: The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) did not fast in any month more than Sha’ban, and he used to fast all of Sha’ban and he used to say: “Do as much of good deeds as you can, for Allah does not get tired (of giving reward) until you get tired.” And the most beloved of prayers to the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was that in which one persists even if it is little. When he offered a prayer he would persist in doing so. (Narrated by al-Bukhari, 1869; Muslim, 782)

And Allah knows best.

Summary:

It is recommended to fast three days each month, and it is best to fast al-ayyam al-beed, which are the 13th, 14th and 15th of the month. 2- There is nothing wrong with you fasting three days in Sha’ban, even if some of those happen to be in the latter half of the month.

Source:

https://islamqa.info/en/answers/49867/fasting-al-ayyam-al-beed-during-shaban

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...