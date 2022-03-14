FCT Natives Threaten Mass Protest Over Failed Mayoral Status Bill

Natives of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have threatened to stage a mass protest that would shut down the Territory if the National Assembly fail to revisit the Mayoral Status and Ministerial Bill, which was rejected by the Senate.

The natives also called on members of the National Assembly and the federal government not to blame them for any civil unrest that may arise in the FCT if the Bill is not passed into law.

They vowed that they can no longer tolerate the alleged marginalisation meted on them by the government, that they have decided to take their destiny into their hands by ensuring that they stage a protest to push for the actualisation of their constitutional rights.

Comrade Yunusa Yusuf, Chief Advocate of Abuja Grassroots Advocacy Projects (AGAP) at a press briefing organised by some notable FCT stakeholders on behalf of the natives, said that the civil unrest will result in continuous blockage of all entries into the FCT, mostly the Airport Road and ever-busy Zuba-Kubwa expressway.

“We want to warn clearly that since we are not considered as Nigerians like other citizens, the lawmakers should be visiting this FCT as if they are also foreigners coming to a foreign country. Since we are not Nigerians and we lack identity, the country has nothing to offer us.

“From now, we have decided that we are not going to wait for another four years. We are going to take our destiny by force. By this, we are calling on members of the National Assembly to be very careful, especially the northerners amongst them, who have newly been voting against the FCT mayoral status bill.

“It is not news that we have brought this bill before the National Assembly before and it failed to scale through, now we brought it again, the National Assembly members still denied the bill from scaling through. This is bad and inhuman. This time around, we can not wait for another four years,” he stated.

https://leadership.ng/fct-natives-threaten-mass-protest-over-failed-mayoral-status-bill/

