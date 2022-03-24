“Fear God, Stop The Killings” – Hope Uzodinma Tells Unknown Gunmen

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has appealed to those causing insecurity in the South-East region to sheath their swords and stop the killings, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

Uzodinma made the plea after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this week.

The president summoned Uzodinma over the rising insecurity in the region especially in Imo following the bombing of a house belonging to Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Prof. George Obiozor.

Speaking to BBC Igbo, Uzodinma pleaded with the ‘Unknown Gunmen’ to stop all the killings.

“The president told me to come and brief him on all that was happening in not just Imo state but the entire Igbo land. We discussed on actions to take to make the region better which is why i am pleading with my brothers and sisters, all our young men and women because i found out that there are some of them who don’t understand what we are doing.”

Those who believe in tying charms around their waists and doing whatever they like, attacking police stations and killing people, I am pleading with you to stop.”

“I am appealing to them to stop the bloodshed and have the fear of God.”

“I pleaded with the President to help me and he said he would”.

https://politicsnigeria.com/hope-uzodinma-begs-unknown-gunmen/

