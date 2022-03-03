FEC Approves ₦3.5bn For Aviation Equipment In Lagos, Kano International Airports

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved N3,523,592,079 for projects under the ministry of aviation.

The projects include supply and installation of equipment at the Abuja, Lagos and Kano international airports.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, said this at the end of the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

Akande, who spoke on behalf of Sirika Hadi, minister of aviation, presented a memo confirming the approvals for the contracts.

“There was also the memo presented by the minister for aviation, which got approval for the supply and installation of two sets of complete high-capacity passenger security screening systems for the Murtala Muhammed International Airports, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at the sum of N1,193,630,980,” Akande said.

“There was also approval gotten by the aviation minister for the supply and installation of airfield ground lighting materials for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano at the sum of N2,329,961,099.60.”

In November 2021, FEC also approved the sum of N28 billion for the total radar coverage project of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Total radar coverage is an initiative towards enhancing civil and military surveillance of aircraft operating in the Nigerian airspace.



https://www.thecable.ng/fec-approves-n3-5bn-for-aviation-equipment-in-lagos-kano-intl-airports/amp

