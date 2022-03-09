FEC Bans Foreigners From Purchasing Agricultural Produce At The Farm Gate

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today approved a Ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate.

Henceforth, only licensed and duly registered LOCAL buying agents can now buy produce directly from farmers in Nigeria.

HM @NiyiAdebayo_:

—As part of the FEC approval, the Attorney-General will draft a law that will be sent to NASS to support the implementation of the new Policy.

—We will also use Commodity Associations, to which the farmers belong, to ensure effective implementation.



https://twitter.com/NigeriaGov/status/1501549708111712263?s=08

