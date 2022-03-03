Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti; Juju legend King Sunny Ade; Chief Ebenezer Obey; Fuji legend Sikiru Barrister, and Tony Odili have been inducted into the first-ever Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF).

The epoch-making induction ceremony was organised by the Nigerian lifestyle tourism and hospitality consultancy firm, Estilo Da Vida at The Amore Gardens, Lagos.

Others inductees were Obi Asika, Eddy Lawani, Sunday Are, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye, Obi Asika, DJ Jimmy Jatt.

The event had comedian Bovi and pop singer Dbanj as hosts with special performances from artists including Kcee, Flavour, Omawumi, Tesh Carter, Wizkid, Shina Peters, Omawunmi with Wizkid paying a special tribute performance to Fela Kuti.

Made Kuti, the grandchild of Fela, received the award on behalf of his grandfather and father, Femi, saying “I feel honoured and blessed to receive this award on behalf of Abami Eda, Thank you for enjoying Fela’s music.”

Barry Jhay, who received the award for his father, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, said: “We are here to celebrate my father’s life as the supreme master of Fuji music.

Sikiru Ayinde was an astute storyteller who used his music to shape the opinion of life.”

The Afrobeats Hall of Fame is put together with the aim to pay homage and honour African achievements in music.



Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/fela-king-sunny-ade-others-inducted-into-afrobeats-hall-of-fame/amp/

