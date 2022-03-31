FG Urges Citizens To Link NIN To SIM Without Delay

Previous Threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/6827963/fg-extends-nin-sim-verification-deadline#107199632

https://www.nairaland.com/6917901/fg-extends-nin-sim-verification-deadline#108960338

PRESS STATEMENT

Federal Government Urges Citizens to Link NIN to SIM without Delay

The general public would recall that the Federal Government approved an extension of the NIN-SIM linkage deadline to the 31st of March, 2022. In preparation for the enforcement, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urges citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage.

To this end, the Honourable Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days. Prof Pantami also thanks all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage.

On behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days.

Signed:

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde ​ Director, Public Affairs​​​

Nigerian Communications Commission

Mr. Kayode Adegoke

Head, Corporate Communications,

​Nigeria Identity Management ​​​​​​​Commission

March 31, 2022



SOURCE

SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...