Fire Kills Mother And Her 4 Children In Ebonyi (Graphic Photos)

A Mother, Chigozie Nte Onuobu and her four children were burnt to death at their home in Agubata Echara, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The cause of the fire outbreak which occurred on Tuesday night, March 1, was yet unknown, however, a family member, Sunday Okoro, who confirmed the tragic incident said it was a case of arson.

He wrote;

“I Was Speechless When I Got Sad News This Morning That My Uncle Grandchildren And The Mother (Chigozia) Were Burned By Fire Beyond Recognition By Unknown Wicked Ones At Night. 4kids And The Mother.

“What A Wicked World We are. It Happened At Agubata Echara In Ikwo L.G.A, Of Ebonyi State Nigeria. Why Is All These Happening In My State, My Local Government, My Village, My Community Even My Family.

“God Show Mercy. For Those That Did This Atrocities, You Have Inherited Generational Curses. It Shall Never Be Well With You Till Thy Kingdom Come. Amen”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...